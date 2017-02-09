Reactions to US court's refusal to reinstate Trump's travel ban

Trump's Travel ban has taken a hit after the courts have refused to reinstate it, saying it's unconstitutional because it bars entry based on religion.

Government lawyers argued that it was in the best interest of national security.

Senator Franken put out a statement with his reaction saying in part: "I am encouraged by the appeals court's decision that questions the constitutionality of this terrible order."

And this is a good sign for those that work with getting refugees to the states.

"Now the uncertainty that we had before, the courts ruling has alleviated," Kristina Hammell, Director of Refugee Resettlement for Catholic Charities, said. "So now we can say that we can welcome families again and so actually next week we will be having 5 new cases

However not all are happy.

President Trump tweeted "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!" in response.

And even on some of our comments, people calling to "abolish" the court that made this decision.

But others are happy to see checks and balances at work.