UPDATE: Fire takes the life of Austin father; son injured - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Fire takes the life of Austin father; son injured

Posted: Updated:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
1500 block of 29th Avenue SW 1500 block of 29th Avenue SW
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Fire took the life of an Austin man one day before his 59th birthday Thursday, despite his son's efforts to save him. 

Mower County Sheriff Terese Amazi said Dakota Langan, 19, called the fire department around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. He said his father was on fire and he couldn't put the flames out. 

When firefighters arrived at the home at 1516 29th Avenue SW, they found Michael James Langan, 58, dead in the kitchen. Friday would have been his 59th birthday.

Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy said Dakota was hanging out of a bedroom window. He had hand injuries from punching through the window.

Officials believe Dakota had tried to pull his father to safety. 

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results.

A preliminary investigation indicates the blaze was a cooking fire. There was fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage to the rest of the house. 

PREVIOUS STORY: One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a fire breaks out.

The fire started around 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of 29th Avenue SW in Austin.

According to the Austin Fire Department, when the fire was over, they found that one person had died and one person suffered burn injuries.

Right now, the State's Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

We'll give you more details as soon as they become available.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Garage fire breaks out in northwest Rochester

    Garage fire breaks out in northwest Rochester

    A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

    A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

  • Dozens of women gather to build home for Rochester family

    Dozens of women gather to build home for Rochester family

    It may look like just a skeleton right now, but there is hope in this shell. 

    More >>

    It may look like just a skeleton right now, but there is hope in this shell. 

    More >>

  • Rochester church holds fundraiser for little boy suffering from bone cancer

    Rochester church holds fundraiser for little boy suffering from bone cancer

    Hunter Gifford suffers from bone cancerHunter Gifford suffers from bone cancer
    A community came together to support and raise money for Hunter Gifford, a boy suffering from bone cancer.  KTTC has been following Hunter's story shortly after his diagnosis in November 2016. A fundraiser was held for him at Zumbro Lutheran Church on Saturday. The fundraiser featured a silent auction, bake sale, and multiple vendors. The event started at 11 a.m., and Hunter was discharged from the hospital at 10:30 a.m., so he was just in time for the even...More >>
    A community came together to support and raise money for Hunter Gifford, a boy suffering from bone cancer.  KTTC has been following Hunter's story shortly after his diagnosis in November 2016. A fundraiser was held for him at Zumbro Lutheran Church on Saturday. The fundraiser featured a silent auction, bake sale, and multiple vendors. The event started at 11 a.m., and Hunter was discharged from the hospital at 10:30 a.m., so he was just in time for the even...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.