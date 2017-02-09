UPDATE: Fire takes the life of Austin father; son injured

Fire took the life of an Austin man one day before his 59th birthday Thursday, despite his son's efforts to save him.

Mower County Sheriff Terese Amazi said Dakota Langan, 19, called the fire department around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. He said his father was on fire and he couldn't put the flames out.

When firefighters arrived at the home at 1516 29th Avenue SW, they found Michael James Langan, 58, dead in the kitchen. Friday would have been his 59th birthday.

Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy said Dakota was hanging out of a bedroom window. He had hand injuries from punching through the window.

Officials believe Dakota had tried to pull his father to safety.

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results.

A preliminary investigation indicates the blaze was a cooking fire. There was fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage to the rest of the house.

