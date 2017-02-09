Accomplished artist shares story with crowd for RACTalk

February is Black History Month and to celebrate, the Rochester Art Center invited a special guest to give a RACTalk.

This special guest has art featured in the current RAC exhibition Andy Warhol: Minnesota Goes Pop.

Bianca Pettis is an artist on many different platforms: She's worked as a professional actress, a performance artist, a playwright, and a painter.

She even is part of a sound art duo Beatrix*Jar with her husband, Jacob Aaron Roske.

Thursday night, she and Jacob shared with a crowd of guests their experiences as artists.

Together the two make lively, yet beautiful, music...and even have three albums.

Pettis credits Andy Warhol in what instilled in her a love of art and living the creative lifestyle.

Her painting in the Andy Warhol exhibition, titled "Portrait of the Gear" is a 4 by 15 foot painting of the gear she and Roske use to create their music.

Pettis said the gear the two use are "machines of the past to make sounds of the future."

“I was born in 1973 so I was kind of a child of the 80s, you know, 83-84. So that was a time when ET came out and the Speak and Spell by Texas Instruments came out. So art is sort of like a, for me, it's like an exploration of that kind of childhood nostalgia,” said Pettis.

Pettis and her husband actually use a Speak and Spell as part of their music making gear.

Believe it or not, she's only been painting for about two years.

She's currently furthering her skills as a graduate student studying paining at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.