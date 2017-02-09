Rochester superintendent praises full-service community schools

The Rochester superintendent joined local leaders Thursday morning to advocate for continued state support of full-service community schools.

RPS Superintendent Michael Muñoz spoke at Rochester Alternative Learning Center at 37 Woodlake Dr. SE about the benefits of such a school. Other speakers included Jerome Ferson of United Way of Olmsted County, Karen Martinez of Gage Elementary, and Tucker Quetone of Rochester Education Association.

Full-service community schools differ from traditional schools in that they provide more comprehensive social and health services for students. At ALC, there is a health clinic, a day care facility, food shelves, and classrooms for students dealing with chemical dependency.

"Many of our children come to our schools every day facing many barriers," said Muñoz. "Those barriers could be, 'Where I'm going to sleep that night,' having access to food, having access to dental care, health care. And to have all that on their minds, and we expect them to sit down and focus on learning. So community schools are really designed to help remove some of those barriers."

Students also say they appreciate the experience.

"Our teachers here, the staff, all of them are really involved," said ALC student Kierra Ward. "They really care about your day. They'll always check up on you."

Gov. Mark Dayton and lawmakers have allocated $1.7 million to full-service community schools during the last two legislative sessions. Local leaders hope to see the trend continue.

"We would like to expand it to other schools," Muñoz said. "So if there's additional funding for that, that would be extremely helpful."

In addition to Rochester Alternative Learning Center, the two other full-service community schools in the district are Gage Elementary and Riverside Central Elementary.