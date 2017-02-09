Minnesota reports 1st child flu death of season

A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed.More >>
It may look like just a skeleton right now, but there is hope in this shell.More >>
UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.More >>
A group of Vikings players are teaming up to take advantage of the fishing fervor to raise money for a good cause. Brian Robison is hosting his annual Reel Em In tournament in Wabasha. He holds these tournaments in both Texas and Minnesota.More >>
Saint Mary's University celebrated the opening of its brand new Science and Learning Center Friday. University officials cut the ribbon on the $19.7 million project Friday morning, SMU's most ambitious to date. Some highlights of the new 50 thousand square foot building include state of the art classrooms and laboratories and a 120 seat, tiered lecture hall. This project has been ten years in the making and the students and staff are excited to have a new space to con...More >>
It's planting time, and that means Brad Nelson is hard at work. Nelson said the recent rainy conditions delayed his planting a little bit. He is planting soy beans today, as he finished planting corn a few days ago.More >>
It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so what better way to spend it than at a treasure hunter's paradise, Gold Rush Days, at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. It's the 45th year for this annual event, in which the fairgrounds are transformed into a mecca of antiques. This year, there are 13 buildings filled with over 700 dealers selling their goods. Tack on hundreds of more dealers covering the fairgrounds territory, and you've got a plethora of options. Whether it be Tonka trucks,...More >>
Michael Brennan has accepted a position at Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria, Minn., as its new president.More >>
The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches. The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...More >>
Emergency crews are cleaning up a street in Rochester after a three car crash.More >>
A tragic accident in the farm country between Elba and Plainview late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man's life. Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Everett Hill, 75, was using a "Gator" utility vehicle to check fence lines on his farm along County Road 26 when it happened.More >>
One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...More >>
