Minnesota reports 1st child flu death of season

Minnesota has recorded its first child death due to influenza this season.

The state Department of Health said Thursday that one child death related to influenza has been reported since the start of the flu season.

Influenza is considered widespread in Minnesota, according to a weekly update. The Health Department says 156 people were hospitalized with flu symptoms last week, down slightly from 161 hospitalizations the week before.

So far, 715 people have been hospitalized with the flu in Minnesota this season.

In the 2014-15 season, more than 4,100 people were hospitalized with the flu in Minnesota. More than 1,500 were hospitalized last season.