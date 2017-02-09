US court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

US court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban

President Trump's response to travel ban ruling President Trump's response to travel ban ruling
UPDATE: The President of the United States takes to Twitter to respond to the 9th Circuit Court's decision to not reinstate his travel ban.

President Donald Trump tweeted, "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"

A federal appeals court in San Francisco has refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday wouldn't block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The Justice Department appealed to the 9th Circuit.

Government lawyers argued that the ban was a "lawful exercise" of the president's authority and that the seven countries have raised terrorism concerns.

The states said Trump's executive order unconstitutionally blocked entry based on religion.

