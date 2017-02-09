Austin woman charged after 3 children test positive for cocaine

An Austin woman faces six charges and an investigation is underway after three children were found with cocaine in their system.

Takela Rogers, 34, was charged in Mower County District Court with two counts of 5th Degree Drugs-Possession-Felony, a count of Store Methamphetamine Paraphernalia in the Presence of a Child-Felony, and three counts of Child Endangerment-Permit to be Present-Possess/Sale of Controlled Substance-Gross Misdemeanor.

Rogers was arrested after Austin Police and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to a call for help with a 4-month-old infant having a seizure at her home at 1801 East Oakland Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived, the person who called 911 tried knocking on the door, but no one answered. Officers knew there was a warrant out for Rogers's arrest and believed she was not answering, and therefore endangering a child, to avoid being taken into custody.

Officers broke through the front door and found Rogers holding a child who appeared to be recovering from a seizure, with saliva around his mouth. Rogers insisted the child was "fine", but a paramedic noticed the child's stomach was shaped irregularly.

After taking a look around the house, police said they found what appeared to be drug residue, which later tested positive for cocaine.

Rogers, who already had an active warrant out for her arrest, was taken into custody, along with Jason DePaul, a registered predatory offender who was found under the influence of drugs hiding inside the home.

A search warrant later turned up crack cocaine, baggies and two crack pipes in Rogers's room, 2.61 grams of cocaine and a mirror with cocaine residue in the baby's room, and two Alprazolam pills and 0.41 gram of methamphetamine in other parts of the house. Officers also found a garbage bag filled with baggies and an ash tray with a marijuana roach in a bedroom where two other children's beds were.

The infant and two other children tested positive for cocaine. The infant was taken to the hospital and the two other children were taken into the custody of Mower County Human Services.

Bail for Rogers has been set at $25,000. She will next appear in court February 16.