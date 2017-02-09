Rochester man arrested after allegedly making threats with a gun

A Rochester man is facing charges after he allegedly used a gun to threaten another man.

The Rochester Police Department said Daniel Knutson, 54, was arrested after the confrontation Wednesday.

A 64-year-old man told Rochester Police officers the woman who owns the home he was living in told him to move out at 2 a.m. When the victim refused, the homeowner called Knutson to the home, who then held a gun under the victim's chin and again told the victim to move out.

The victim said he called a friend, who then came over to try to create a diversion. She helped the victim escape and get to the police station where he reported the situation.

Officers went to the home, where they found the gun and arrested Knutson. He faces charges of 2nd degree assault with a firearm and terroristic threats.