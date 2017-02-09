Sheriff's office investigating gas station armed robbery

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man who robbed a gas station attendant at gunpoint.

The sheriff's office said a 20-year-old man was working at the register at Jeff's Little Store in Marion Township around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The employee told deputies a man entered the store wearing a stocking mask, and pointed a gun at him. The man demanded money and ordered the employee to go into the bathroom.

The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in a dark blue or green 1990s minivan, driven by a second person.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.