Local leaders call for state funding for community resources at Rochester schools

School and community leaders will make the case for increased state funds for full-service community schools at a news conference in Rochester Thursday morning.

A spokesperson from the United Way of Olmsted County will join Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz and several others to talk about the importance of these specialty schools, which bring additional resources into the school building to meet the needs of a diverse student population.

Minnesota spent $1.7 million on full-service community schools during the past two legislative sessions, funding 14 schools, including Gage and Riverside Elementary Schools in Rochester.

The news conference begins at 10 a.m. Thursday.