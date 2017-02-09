Local leaders call for state funding for community resources at - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Local leaders call for state funding for community resources at Rochester schools

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

School and community leaders will make the case for increased state funds for full-service community schools at a news conference in Rochester Thursday morning. 

A spokesperson from the United Way of Olmsted County will join Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz and several others to talk about the importance of these specialty schools, which bring additional resources into the school building to meet the needs of a diverse student population. 

Minnesota spent $1.7 million on full-service community schools during the past two legislative sessions, funding 14 schools, including Gage and Riverside Elementary Schools in Rochester. 

The news conference begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. Look for an update on the NewsCenter at Noon. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old located safe, AMBER Alert canceled

    UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old located safe, AMBER Alert canceled

    UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.

    More >>

    UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.

    More >>

  • Tragic accident claims life of Elba-area farmer out checking fence lines

    Tragic accident claims life of Elba-area farmer out checking fence lines

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    A  tragic accident in the farm country between Elba and Plainview late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man's life.  Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Everett Hill, 75, was using a "Gator" utility vehicle to check fence lines on his farm along County Road 26 when it happened.

    More >>

    A  tragic accident in the farm country between Elba and Plainview late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man's life.  Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Everett Hill, 75, was using a "Gator" utility vehicle to check fence lines on his farm along County Road 26 when it happened.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Emergency crews called for three car crash in Rochester

    Emergency crews called for three car crash in Rochester

    Emergency crews are cleaning up a street in Rochester after a three car crash.

    More >>

    Emergency crews are cleaning up a street in Rochester after a three car crash.

    More >>

  • Tall grass or weeds could cost you in Rochester; city collects upfront fee from those not following the rules

    Tall grass or weeds could cost you in Rochester; city collects upfront fee from those not following the rules

    The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches.  The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...

    More >>

    The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches.  The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...

    More >>

  • After four generations, a Harmony family is forced to sell their dairy cattle

    After four generations, a Harmony family is forced to sell their dairy cattle

    Schriever Family Farms has been in operation for around 100 yearsSchriever Family Farms has been in operation for around 100 years
    A dairy farming family is selling all of their animals in order to make ends meet.  For more than 100 years, the Schriever family has operated Schriever Family Farms -- a dairy farm located near Harmony, Minnesota. Paul Schriever is a fourth generation farmer who had hoped to keep the family business up and running. However, milk prices, environmental regulations, and unreliable help have forced him to sell all 200 of his cows and heifers. "It's tough to know if you're go...More >>
    A dairy farming family is selling all of their animals in order to make ends meet.  For more than 100 years, the Schriever family has operated Schriever Family Farms -- a dairy farm located near Harmony, Minnesota. Paul Schriever is a fourth generation farmer who had hoped to keep the family business up and running. However, milk prices, environmental regulations, and unreliable help have forced him to sell all 200 of his cows and heifers. "It's tough to know if you're go...More >>

  • A mother's love: Finleigh's early arrival

    A mother's love: Finleigh's early arrival

    When the work day is done, there is nothing Lisa and Chad Strike enjoy more than loving on their little Finleigh. While looking at a scrap book, Lisa Strike says, "She warms our heart that's for sure!" This love story began with cautious hope after the heartbreak of loss.

    More >>

    When the work day is done, there is nothing Lisa and Chad Strike enjoy more than loving on their little Finleigh. While looking at a scrap book, Lisa Strike says, "She warms our heart that's for sure!" This love story began with cautious hope after the heartbreak of loss.

    More >>

  • Three arrested on drug, gun charges in Northwest Rochester

    Three arrested on drug, gun charges in Northwest Rochester

    Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon.  RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.  

    More >>

    Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon.  RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.  

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Byron High School students facing felony charges for vandalism

    According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property. 

    More >>

    According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.