Effectiveness of eradication in fight against Chronic Wasting Disease called into question

Chronic wasting disease has been around since the late 1960s. The disease is the result of a misbehaving protein and spreads easily among animals in the deer family and lasts a long time on the ground.

Many think there's one way to deal with it.

"In regard to CWD, the management du jour has been eradication, which is a fool's errand," said James Kroll, Ph.D. and Professor of Forest and Wildlife Management.

Kroll was Wisconsin's Deer Czar. He said his state tried the eradication strategy and it failed.

The DNR said the situation is different in southeast Minnesota because the outbreak still small enough to be managed.

"So what we're looking at, think about an initial infection whether it's in humans or wildlife your real opportunity is right at the beginning then it gets more difficult," said Lou Cornicelli with the DNR.

However Kroll begs to differ, saying this is the time to think.

"The best strategy for CWD is to manage around it," Kroll said. "You're gonna have it, we're gonna have it for a long time to come, the deer will sort it out eventually because there are some genetic things involved."

What both sides can agree on, is that there should be cooperation or else this favorite past time will be in jeopardy