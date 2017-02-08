Olmsted County Sheriff's Office equips all deputies with body ca - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office equips all deputies with body cams

Posted:
By Alanna Martella, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has officially completed training for a special type of technology deputies will now be using while out on patrol.

The Rochester Police Department has worn body cameras since March of 2016, and after Wednesday, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has joined in and armed their deputies with body cameras as well.

"This has been a culmination of just shy of two years of work by this office. And we are moving forward, as of today, to put the body cameras on the street," said Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Captain Scott Behrns.

All 65 deputies in the county will now be equipped with the body cams while on duty.

"In essence, when they're in the squad and they're traveling somewhere high-speed, it'll automatically be on, or if they're getting out of the car on a call that doesn't require the lights and siren, they'll have the ability to double-tap the center button twice to activate the camera right there," said Deputy Mark Baron of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, who is also the President of the Deputy Sheriff's Association.

These cameras are modern technology at its finest.

"The body camera is bluetooth attached to my county work phone. My cell phone. So, by bluetoothing it there, it gives me the ability to see all the videos that I've taken for the day on there, that haven't uploaded yet, said Deputy Baron.

Deputy Baron also explained how these cameras work.

“Every squad car is going to have a signal unit in there. So once they, you know, every squad car has lights and sirens in it, so once they go to what we call position three, which would be lights and sirens, it activated their in-squad camera. It will be set up that the body camera will activate at the same moment that their in-squad camera sets up,” said Deputy Baron.

He added, “The camera starts 30 seconds behind when a deputy gets out. So it's constantly buffering 30 seconds behind them.”

With a policy based upon a draft given by the League of Minnesota Cities, supported by the Minnesota County Association, Captain Behrns said the cameras serve multiple purposes.

"This will be used when we have a complaint or concern about a specific deputy on a specific incident, we will certainly look into those. What we're going to use them for is to collect evidence. And we're going to use it to capture the fact that we believe that our people do a lot of good things on a daily basis that aren't seen," said Captain Behrns.

And according to statistics, body cams seem to provide more assurance to the general public.

"Across the nation, agencies that have adopted body cameras have seen, on average, about a 62 percent decrease in complaints from the public," said Captain Behrns.

As the technology is used, some policies may be modified based upon experiences.

Captains Behrns said the cost for the entire implementation is just shy of $150,000 over three years.

He said it's not a bad price if you take into consideration the benefits that both those in law enforcement and the community will get from the implementation of these body cameras.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old located safe, AMBER Alert canceled

    UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old located safe, AMBER Alert canceled

    UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.

    More >>

    UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.

    More >>

  • Tragic accident claims life of Elba-area farmer out checking fence lines

    Tragic accident claims life of Elba-area farmer out checking fence lines

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    A  tragic accident in the farm country between Elba and Plainview late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man's life.  Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Everett Hill, 75, was using a "Gator" utility vehicle to check fence lines on his farm along County Road 26 when it happened.

    More >>

    A  tragic accident in the farm country between Elba and Plainview late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man's life.  Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Everett Hill, 75, was using a "Gator" utility vehicle to check fence lines on his farm along County Road 26 when it happened.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Emergency crews called for three car crash in Rochester

    Emergency crews called for three car crash in Rochester

    Emergency crews are cleaning up a street in Rochester after a three car crash.

    More >>

    Emergency crews are cleaning up a street in Rochester after a three car crash.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Byron High School students facing felony charges for vandalism

    According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property. 

    More >>

    According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property. 

    More >>

  • Three arrested on drug, gun charges in Northwest Rochester

    Three arrested on drug, gun charges in Northwest Rochester

    Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon.  RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.  

    More >>

    Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon.  RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.  

    More >>

  • Tall grass or weeds could cost you in Rochester; city collects upfront fee from those not following the rules

    Tall grass or weeds could cost you in Rochester; city collects upfront fee from those not following the rules

    The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches.  The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...

    More >>

    The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches.  The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...

    More >>

  • A mother's love: Finleigh's early arrival

    A mother's love: Finleigh's early arrival

    When the work day is done, there is nothing Lisa and Chad Strike enjoy more than loving on their little Finleigh. While looking at a scrap book, Lisa Strike says, "She warms our heart that's for sure!" This love story began with cautious hope after the heartbreak of loss.

    More >>

    When the work day is done, there is nothing Lisa and Chad Strike enjoy more than loving on their little Finleigh. While looking at a scrap book, Lisa Strike says, "She warms our heart that's for sure!" This love story began with cautious hope after the heartbreak of loss.

    More >>

  • After four generations, a Harmony family is forced to sell their dairy cattle

    After four generations, a Harmony family is forced to sell their dairy cattle

    Schriever Family Farms has been in operation for around 100 yearsSchriever Family Farms has been in operation for around 100 years
    A dairy farming family is selling all of their animals in order to make ends meet.  For more than 100 years, the Schriever family has operated Schriever Family Farms -- a dairy farm located near Harmony, Minnesota. Paul Schriever is a fourth generation farmer who had hoped to keep the family business up and running. However, milk prices, environmental regulations, and unreliable help have forced him to sell all 200 of his cows and heifers. "It's tough to know if you're go...More >>
    A dairy farming family is selling all of their animals in order to make ends meet.  For more than 100 years, the Schriever family has operated Schriever Family Farms -- a dairy farm located near Harmony, Minnesota. Paul Schriever is a fourth generation farmer who had hoped to keep the family business up and running. However, milk prices, environmental regulations, and unreliable help have forced him to sell all 200 of his cows and heifers. "It's tough to know if you're go...More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.