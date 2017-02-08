Destination Medical Center Corporation moves forward Alatus development project

A plan to build a 13-story multi-use building in downtown Rochester is moving forward, thanks to a vote by the Destination Medical Center Corporation Wednesday.

The Alatus project calls for the construction of a 13-story building on 2nd Street Southwest, between 14th Avenue Southwest and 15th Avenue Southwest, near Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus. The building will feature 347 residential units, 21,000 square feet of retail and office space, and 560 parking spots.

During DMC Corporation's board meeting Wednesday morning, the board of directors unanimously approved a boundary modification of the development district. This means there's only one more step before construction begins. Alatus must show the city it has the funding to carry out the $115 million project. The company has until mid-March to do it.

"I call it a captive audience there [at Saint Marys] -- both the patients and families and people that work there. So restaurants and things like that -- that's essential," said Mayor Ardell Brede of the Alatus project. "It's a great new development there. It's just kind of the thing that's evolving here in Rochester."

"One of the things that we know really works about this idea for the Destination Medical Center is that you create ways for people to live and shop and work in the core of the city, so that they can have the kind of life that they want," added Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, chair of the DMCC Board of Directors. "I'm very deferential, also, to the local elected officials who take a really hard look at these projects. And I think it's important to note this project, the Alatus project, passed -- as I understand it -- with 100-percent support from the Planning Commission and also from the City Council. So those are the people that represent the people of Rochester and I rely a lot on their good judgment about what's the best way for Rochester to grow."

But some residents are concerned about the Alatus building's size and the traffic issues it may cause.

"I invite you to come to my house and go door-to-door and ask, like I have. And you will find out that it isn't just me, the squeaky wheel. There are a lot of people [who are] very concerned," one man said during the public hearing portion of the board meeting.

Board members say they will look into ways to mitigate the issues brought up by the concerned citizens.

Another development project the DMCC Board of Directors approved Wednesday morning was Urban on First, which calls for the construction of 156 apartment units and 9,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.

The site is at the parking lot between 1st Avenue Southwest and South Broadway, south of U.S. Bank.

Board members voted to allow the use of tax increment financing to support some of the project's infrastructure.

Finally, Mortenson Development gave an update on its planned facility in Discovery Square, a subdistrict of Destination Medical Center that will include research space for Mayo Clinic and private businesses. Groundbreaking is scheduled to begin in October.

