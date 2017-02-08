Destination Medical Center Corporation moves forward Alatus development project

UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.More >>
A group of Vikings players are teaming up to take advantage of the fishing fervor to raise money for a good cause. Brian Robison is hosting his annual Reel Em In tournament in Wabasha. He holds these tournaments in both Texas and Minnesota.More >>
Saint Mary's University celebrated the opening of its brand new Science and Learning Center Friday. University officials cut the ribbon on the $19.7 million project Friday morning, SMU's most ambitious to date. Some highlights of the new 50 thousand square foot building include state of the art classrooms and laboratories and a 120 seat, tiered lecture hall. This project has been ten years in the making and the students and staff are excited to have a new space to con...More >>
It's planting time, and that means Brad Nelson is hard at work. Nelson said the recent rainy conditions delayed his planting a little bit. He is planting soy beans today, as he finished planting corn a few days ago.More >>
It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so what better way to spend it than at a treasure hunter's paradise, Gold Rush Days, at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. It's the 45th year for this annual event, in which the fairgrounds are transformed into a mecca of antiques. This year, there are 13 buildings filled with over 700 dealers selling their goods. Tack on hundreds of more dealers covering the fairgrounds territory, and you've got a plethora of options. Whether it be Tonka trucks,...More >>
Michael Brennan has accepted a position at Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria, Minn., as its new president.More >>
The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches. The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...More >>
Some Minnesota farmers woke up to good news Friday morning, and it came all the way from Beijing. An agreement is now in place to import beef from Minnesota and beyond. It was announced late Thursday night by U.S and Chinese officials.More >>
Olmsted County has been undergoing a voluntary evaluation to make its system better for 13 months. NewsCenter's Niala Charles had a special report on the evaluation in November of 2016. Thursday afternoon the results of that review were released. It showed improvements can be made to the system from the time a victim of domestic violence calls 911 to the time a case closes.More >>
UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.More >>
A tragic accident in the farm country between Elba and Plainview late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man's life. Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Everett Hill, 75, was using a "Gator" utility vehicle to check fence lines on his farm along County Road 26 when it happened.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property.More >>
Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon. RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.More >>
The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches. The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...More >>
When the work day is done, there is nothing Lisa and Chad Strike enjoy more than loving on their little Finleigh. While looking at a scrap book, Lisa Strike says, "She warms our heart that's for sure!" This love story began with cautious hope after the heartbreak of loss.More >>
