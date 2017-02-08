St. Mark's Living hosts fifth annual fundraiser to battle breast cancer

UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.More >>
A tragic accident in the farm country between Elba and Plainview late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man's life. Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Everett Hill, 75, was using a "Gator" utility vehicle to check fence lines on his farm along County Road 26 when it happened.More >>
Emergency crews are cleaning up a street in Rochester after a three car crash.More >>
Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon. RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.More >>
When the work day is done, there is nothing Lisa and Chad Strike enjoy more than loving on their little Finleigh. While looking at a scrap book, Lisa Strike says, "She warms our heart that's for sure!" This love story began with cautious hope after the heartbreak of loss.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property.More >>
The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches. The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...More >>
