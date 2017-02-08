St. Mark's Living hosts fifth annual fundraiser to battle breast - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

St. Mark's Living hosts fifth annual fundraiser to battle breast cancer

By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

St. Mark's Living has held its fifth annual bake sale to benefit Austin's Paint the Town Pink fundraiser.

Staff members as well as residents' families baked many items including cookies, cupcakes and pies. There were some donated items as well and all of the proceeds will go directly to research focused on breast cancer prevention and treatment.

Tuesday's bake sale was held in honor of Teresa Nelson, Director of Nursing at St. Mark's Living, who is fighting her own battle against breast cancer.

She was diagnosed a year ago, and said the support she had been getting from the people at St. Mark's, who she calls her second family, has been incredible.

"The support that I have received throughout my treatments, its gonna be a year coming up here in May, its been fantastic," said Nelson.  "I have often thought of Saint Mark's as my second family and when I was diagnosed they all came through for me and have been tremendous support for me."

Since 2013, St. Mark's has been able to raise more than $6,000 for Paint the Town Pink.

