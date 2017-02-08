OMC offering new online care with OMC eCare

The Olmsted Medical Center is offering a new and low cost way of interacting with patients - by connecting with them virtually.

It's called "OMC eCare" and it allows patients to look for care from their smart phones, tablets, or computers.

The process goes like this: complete a online interview, listing your symptoms and health history. Then, an OMC health care provider will review your submission and respond with a diagnosis and treatment plan.

"OMC eCare" can be used at any time during the day and clinicians will respond within one hour between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Patients can be treated for more than 20 common health conditions like allergies, minor eye, and skin conditions.

The fee is set at 35 dollars and can be paid by credit, debit, or health savings card.

