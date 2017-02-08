Woman facing new charges after Winneshiek County stabbing - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Woman facing new charges after Winneshiek County stabbing

Posted:
Jade McAllister Jade McAllister
DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) -

Deputies found an Iowa woman already facing drug related charges was also involved in a stabbing.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, Jade McAllister, 32 of Oelwein, was arrested Monday. She was booked into the Winneshiek County Jail on four charges, including operating while under the influence 2nd offense and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

The next day, the sheriff's office learned that she had been involved in a stabbing. The Winneshiek County Attorney said the male victim is recovering after receiving medical care.

McAllister is now facing new charges including a felony charge of willful injury, and aggravated misdemeanor domestic abuse assault. 

McAllister is being held in the Winneshiek County Jail on $13,000 cash bond. 

