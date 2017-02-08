3 facing charges after Dover business owner walks in on attempted burglary

Three people are behind bars after a number of recent break-ins and thefts at a Dover business. The most recent incident happened Tuesday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the owner of Peterson Concrete Construction arrived to find three people inside his business, in the middle of an attempted burglary. They had broken in to the building through a boarded window.

The owner called 911 after confronting the suspects. When a deputy arrived, the suspects ran off.

Dana Gernes, 23 of Dover, was arrested on a nearby sidewalk after the deputy tackled her. The business owner tells KTTC Gernes used to live in one of the apartments attached to the building.

Isaac Cronin, 20 of Claremont, and Lauren Hegge, 20 of Rochester, were also arrested.

All three face charges of 4th degree burglary. Gernes faces an additional fleeing charge.

Deputies believe the same group was involved in a number of recent burglaries at the same business, where a vehicle and 12 gauge handgun were stolen.