RPS Assistant Superintendent Brenda Lewis resigns

Rochester Public Schools has accepted the resignation of Assistant Superintendent Brenda Lewis, effective immediately.

Lewis submitted her letter of recommendation Monday afternoon, and the Rochester Public School Board formally accepted her resignation Tuesday night at its meeting.

Wednesday, the district released this statement from Superintendent Michael Muñoz:

Dr. Lewis has voluntarily resigned for personal reasons. She has explained that her time and attention is needed to assist her parents with their business and to care for family members. The district respects Dr. Lewis’s privacy and her commitment to her family. I would like to thank Dr. Lewis for her contributions and her service to the District, and I would like to wish Dr. Lewis and her family well.

Muñoz described the future of Lewis's position during an interview on the NewsCenter at Noon.

"We're looking at replacing that position to an Executive Director. We'll do some re-structuring at the cabinet level as far as responsibilities. So anticipate we'll hire an interim, someone internally to take the lead for a while. Its usually 2-3 month process before we post it and get a permanent person in that position," Muñoz said.

Muñoz said he has been meeting with staff members to address their questions and concerns. He said the district thanks Lewis for her service and asks people to respect her family's privacy.

The district confirmed that her final day was Monday.