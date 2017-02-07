Dozens gather for Resist Trump Tuesdays outside of Rochester DFL - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Dozens gather for Resist Trump Tuesdays outside of Rochester DFL Office

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

On a cold and windy Tuesday, dozens gathered outside of Representative Walz and Senator Klobuchar's office for one simple reason:

"I feel like I'm at the bottom of the political food chain and things are just happening and I need to find a voice," Ann Lopour,one of the protestors, said.

Many argue that all he's done in his time in office isn't what's best for the people

"Frankly I wonder about whether he's actually putting the interest of our nation ahead of the interest of his business," George DeStefano, another protestor, said.

Protesters have been seeing vocal opposition from Trump supports, saying they should accept that he's president and move on.

However, they say they absolutely accept that he's president.

"We don't want to sit back and let him do what he wants to do," DeStefano said. "So yes, I accept that he is president. I don't accept that I have to sit back and watch him tear the nation down."

Yet around 46 percent of Americans think there's no reason to complain.

We caught up with some at the VFW in Rochester.

"I think it's a good job," David Nelson, a Trump Supporter, said. "He kept his promises on what he said he was gonna do."

Arguing, it's too soon to tell.

"We haven't seen what he could do that justifies some of the criticism he's had," Carol Nelson, another Trump Supporter, said.

As for the point of protesting, they're not trying to tell any Trump supporters that they're wrong.

"I don't think anything I'm saying here today will change anyone's mind," DeStefano said.

They just want to tell people that it's still okay to be critical of the government.

