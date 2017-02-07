Museum celebrates Laura Ingalls Wilder's 150th birthday

Tuesday marks Laura Ingalls Wilder's 150th birthday. She was born on February 7, 1867 in a log cabin in Pepin, Wis.

Wilder went on to become the author of the Little House on the Prairie series of children's books, based on her family's lives as pioneers.

A museum in Pepin preserves her legacy for visitors. Usually, it is closed during the winter months, but Saturday, it opened its doors for a special 150th birthday party.

Activities were held at the museum and the Wilder wayside cabin where Laura was born. About 500 guests enjoyed the festivities, like old-fashioned sleigh rides. Many drove several hours to attend.