UPDATE: Police question 3 teens about stolen vehicle at NW Rochester home

Police are questioning three teenage boys believed to be in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Five Rochester Police squad cars could be seen outside a home on East Frontage Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Officers on the scene said a neighbor called police at around 1:54 p.m. when they thought they saw three teenagers trying to break into the home.

Police said one of the boys actually lived at the home, but when officers responded, they found that the boys had been driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The teens ran back into the home when they saw officers, but the woman who lives at the house returned home at that time and sent her son and the two other boys back out to police.

The three are being questioned by police while officers await a search warrant for the home.

PREVIOUS STORY: East Frontage Road in northwest Rochester is blocked off where there is a large police presence Tuesday afternoon.

Little information is available at this time, but five Rochester Police cars can be seen outside of a home on East Frontage Road, near the Kwik Trip on 9th Street NW.

We have a reporter on the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more.