Mayo Clinic gives students a glimpse of a career in science

More than 200 middle and high school students came to Mayo Clinic on Tuesday to learn about careers in science.

Mayo Clinic opens its doors every two years to students from 8th grade through 12th grade who are interested in the field, and hosts demonstrative and hands-on experiments. Tuesday marks the 17th Celebration of Research.

Nearly 30 laboratories in the clinic were opened to provide a snapshot of what it is like to be a researcher.

Organizers of the event said they hope to encourage students to continue pursuing science and possibly choose careers in science and engineering.