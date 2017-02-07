Chatfield man hospitalized after shooting himself in the foot

One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...More >>
One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...More >>
A tragic accident in the farm country between Elba and Plainview late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man's life. Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Everett Hill, 75, was using a "Gator" utility vehicle to check fence lines on his farm along County Road 26 when it happened.More >>
A tragic accident in the farm country between Elba and Plainview late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man's life. Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Everett Hill, 75, was using a "Gator" utility vehicle to check fence lines on his farm along County Road 26 when it happened.More >>
The carpentry students at Rochester Community and Technical College have completed their latest home. The nearly 1,855 square-foot rambler is located at 1936 Kerry Dr. NE in the Shannon Oaks subdivision. RCTC students held an open house from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to showcase their work.More >>
The carpentry students at Rochester Community and Technical College have completed their latest home. The nearly 1,855 square-foot rambler is located at 1936 Kerry Dr. NE in the Shannon Oaks subdivision. RCTC students held an open house from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to showcase their work.More >>
Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon. RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.More >>
Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon. RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property.More >>
There are plenty of amazing trees in parks and along roads in Rochester, but few have ties back to our nation's first president. This Throwback Thursday looks back at the planting of a 'Washington Elm' in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County.More >>
There are plenty of amazing trees in parks and along roads in Rochester, but few have ties back to our nation's first president. This Throwback Thursday looks back at the planting of a 'Washington Elm' in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County.More >>
Jim Crigler, a Vietnam Huey pilot, met his first Gold Star Family 45 years ago when a fellow pilot, and his good friend, lost his life.More >>
Jim Crigler, a Vietnam Huey pilot, met his first Gold Star Family 45 years ago when a fellow pilot, and his good friend, lost his life.More >>
Jon Kittleson has a rare muscular and neurological disorder, but despite challenges he keeps on painting. Kittleson, who is both and artist and a Spam Ambassador, creates different works of art, like landscapes, animals and portraits. He fell in love with art in high school.More >>
Jon Kittleson has a rare muscular and neurological disorder, but despite challenges he keeps on painting. Kittleson, who is both and artist and a Spam Ambassador, creates different works of art, like landscapes, animals and portraits. He fell in love with art in high school.More >>
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reissued its nicotine health advisory to inform parents and health care providers of health dangers associated with nicotine for children, teens, and pregnant women. The 2016 Minnesota Student Survey found that e-cigarette use among 11th graders is now more than double the use of cigarettes, with 17 percent of students using them in the past 30 days (at the time of the survey). Though Rochester Smoke Shop only allows those ages 18 and...More >>
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reissued its nicotine health advisory to inform parents and health care providers of health dangers associated with nicotine for children, teens, and pregnant women. The 2016 Minnesota Student Survey found that e-cigarette use among 11th graders is now more than double the use of cigarettes, with 17 percent of students using them in the past 30 days (at the time of the survey). Though Rochester Smoke Shop only allows those ages 18 and...More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property.More >>
One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...More >>
One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...More >>
Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon. RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.More >>
Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon. RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.More >>
Two teens are facing felony terroristic threats charges after a scare at Century High School. Police got word of a threatening social media post going around just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the post showed a Century High School student with what appeared to be a rifle.More >>
Two teens are facing felony terroristic threats charges after a scare at Century High School. Police got word of a threatening social media post going around just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the post showed a Century High School student with what appeared to be a rifle.More >>
About 170 sheet metal workers are on strike in Rochester and surrounding areas. They are part of a union called International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers. And they are on strike against area contractors over work conditions and wages.More >>
About 170 sheet metal workers are on strike in Rochester and surrounding areas. They are part of a union called International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers. And they are on strike against area contractors over work conditions and wages.More >>
A 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital after getting in a brawl. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue North around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of disorderly conduct.More >>
A 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital after getting in a brawl. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue North around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of disorderly conduct.More >>
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reissued its nicotine health advisory to inform parents and health care providers of health dangers associated with nicotine for children, teens, and pregnant women. The 2016 Minnesota Student Survey found that e-cigarette use among 11th graders is now more than double the use of cigarettes, with 17 percent of students using them in the past 30 days (at the time of the survey). Though Rochester Smoke Shop only allows those ages 18 and...More >>
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reissued its nicotine health advisory to inform parents and health care providers of health dangers associated with nicotine for children, teens, and pregnant women. The 2016 Minnesota Student Survey found that e-cigarette use among 11th graders is now more than double the use of cigarettes, with 17 percent of students using them in the past 30 days (at the time of the survey). Though Rochester Smoke Shop only allows those ages 18 and...More >>
The carpentry students at Rochester Community and Technical College have completed their latest home. The nearly 1,855 square-foot rambler is located at 1936 Kerry Dr. NE in the Shannon Oaks subdivision. RCTC students held an open house from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to showcase their work.More >>
The carpentry students at Rochester Community and Technical College have completed their latest home. The nearly 1,855 square-foot rambler is located at 1936 Kerry Dr. NE in the Shannon Oaks subdivision. RCTC students held an open house from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to showcase their work.More >>