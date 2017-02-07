Chatfield man hospitalized after shooting himself in the foot

A Chatfield man was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself in the foot with a high powered rifle.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man was coyote hunting just after 5 p.m. Monday near the Fillmore County Airport. He was riding in a vehicle when he shot himself in the foot.

Preston Ambulance transported the man to Mayo Clinic - St. Marys with non life-threatening injuries.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office and Preston Police responded, and the Minnesota DNR is assisting in the investigation.