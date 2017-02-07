Gov. Dayton to undergo surgery at Mayo Clinic in March

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will undergo surgery in hopes of removing his prostate cancer.

The governor announced on his Facebook page Tuesday morning the surgery to remove his prostate is scheduled for March 2 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He said he will likely spend one night in the hospital.

Dayton revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer a day after collapsing during his State of the State address last month. He underwent a number of tests last week that showed the cancer had not spread beyond his prostate.