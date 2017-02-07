Highly Gifted Program expansion receives green light at Rochester Public Schools

The Rochester Public Schools Board approved the expansion of the Highly Gifted Program Tuesday night, allowing more than twice as many students to take part.

Currently, there are two highly gifted sections at Friedell Middle School, serving 64 students per grade level. But 152 incoming 6th grade students have applied for the 2017-2018 school year.

To avoid having many students be placed on the wait list, school board members unanimously approved a plan Tuesday night to add three additional highly gifted sections to Kellogg Middle School. Under this plan, every applicant can get a seat for the upcoming school year.

"I think it's important to expand the Highly Gifted Program because we are committed to serving all of our students in the district," said school board member Julie Workman. "Sometimes, the students who are highly gifted tend to fall through the cracks. Sometimes, they are viewed as, 'Well, they don't need help because they are so smart.' But they're kids and they need to have an appropriate educational program for them."

Four plans were proposed in all. To view the details of all the proposed plans, including the one that was approved (Plan B), CLICK HERE.

The maximum possible cost for the three new sections is around $360,000 a year.

In the Highly Gifted Program, students go through the standard curriculum faster and receive supplemental material as well. The program's selection process, which determines which applicant goes to which school, will begin on Wednesday.

Also at the board meeting, the district accepted the resignation of assistant superintendent, Brenda Lewis.

