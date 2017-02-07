Spring Valley man captures new perspective from the Edge of the - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Spring Valley man captures new perspective from the Edge of the Earth

Posted:
By Tom Overlie, Anchor/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) -

Joshua Swanson from Spring Valley is all about adventure and living life on the edge. In the late 1990s, when he was offered a chance to live and work in one of the harshest places on Earth -- Antarctica -- he snapped it up.

But it's a hobby he started there during the dark winter months that's giving us a chance to see Antarctica in a new light -- a new perspective from the edge of the Earth. 

On a recent February afternoon in Spring Valley, the temperatures were in the upper teens. Josh Swanson headed outdoors, camera gear in hand, to capture a few shots in the fleeting daylight hours of a Minnesota winter. It's the only natural light he sees for most of the year. 

Since 1999, Swanson has been splitting his time between southern Minnesota and McMurdo Station in Antarctica, where he works as a high voltage power lineman. For nine months of the year, he lives in near darkness and sub-zero temperatures at the bottom of the world. 

Swanson described a typical work week. "Nine hours, six days a week. Sunday is our day off," he said.

And on that day off, photography becomes his outlet. He took up photography in earnest two years ago. It helps fill the time while living in one of the harshest environments on Earth. 

His panoramic images take time and patience. 

"For one picture, I've done an hour and a half of image taking," Swanson said. 

Often, that time is spent in -30 degree temps with wind chills of -60. 

"Sometimes it's worse. And I wonder why I'm out here. But the aurora is going, and it makes it worth it," Swanson said.

The Aurora Australis  comes onto the scene when it's least expected, sometimes showing up at the end of a lengthy two hour shoot out in the bitter cold. 

"One of the shoots I did, I finished my shoot. The aurora started. I had to start again," Swanson said. 'I've had moments where I've stood out there too long. My fingers are cold. Yeah, I push the envelope a little."

Pushing the envelope, to capture the mystery of the seventh continent. 

"The Antarctic is a beautiful place."

A place few can go. A desolate place Swanson embraces with camera and perspective. Giving us all a chance to see the dark winter months of Antarctica in a new light. 

Swanson will leave for his 12th winter in Antarctica this month. He will be gone until October. Meanwhile, his wife Megan stays behind in southern Minnesota.

To see more of Swanson's photography, including spectacular shots from other parts of the world, check out his Facebook page by clicking here.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • One person injured in Highway 14 crash west of Rochester

    One person injured in Highway 14 crash west of Rochester

    One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...

    More >>

    One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...

    More >>

  • After four generations, a Harmony family is forced to sell their dairy cattle

    After four generations, a Harmony family is forced to sell their dairy cattle

    Schriever Family Farms has been in operation for around 100 yearsSchriever Family Farms has been in operation for around 100 years
    A dairy farming family is selling all of their animals in order to make ends meet.  For more than 100 years, the Schriever family has operated Schriever Family Farms -- a dairy farm located near Harmony, Minnesota. Paul Schriever is a fourth generation farmer who had hoped to keep the family business up and running. However, milk prices, environmental regulations, and unreliable help have forced him to sell all 200 of his cows and heifers. "It's tough to know if you're go...More >>
    A dairy farming family is selling all of their animals in order to make ends meet.  For more than 100 years, the Schriever family has operated Schriever Family Farms -- a dairy farm located near Harmony, Minnesota. Paul Schriever is a fourth generation farmer who had hoped to keep the family business up and running. However, milk prices, environmental regulations, and unreliable help have forced him to sell all 200 of his cows and heifers. "It's tough to know if you're go...More >>

  • Tragic accident claims life of Elba-area farmer out checking fence lines

    Tragic accident claims life of Elba-area farmer out checking fence lines

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    A  tragic accident in the farm country between Elba and Plainview late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man's life.  Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Everett Hill, 75, was using a "Gator" utility vehicle to check fence lines on his farm along County Road 26 when it happened.

    More >>

    A  tragic accident in the farm country between Elba and Plainview late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man's life.  Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Everett Hill, 75, was using a "Gator" utility vehicle to check fence lines on his farm along County Road 26 when it happened.

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Byron High School students facing felony charges for vandalism

    According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property. 

    More >>

    According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property. 

    More >>

  • One person injured in Highway 14 crash west of Rochester

    One person injured in Highway 14 crash west of Rochester

    One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...

    More >>

    One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...

    More >>

  • Three arrested on drug, gun charges in Northwest Rochester

    Three arrested on drug, gun charges in Northwest Rochester

    Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon.  RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.  

    More >>

    Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon.  RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.  

    More >>

  • Two Rochester teens charged with Terroristic Threats after social media post

    Two Rochester teens charged with Terroristic Threats after social media post

    Two teens are facing felony terroristic threats charges after a scare at Century High School. Police got word of a threatening social media post going around just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the post showed a Century High School student with what appeared to be a rifle.

    More >>

    Two teens are facing felony terroristic threats charges after a scare at Century High School. Police got word of a threatening social media post going around just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the post showed a Century High School student with what appeared to be a rifle.

    More >>

  • 170 sheet metal workers on strike in Rochester, surrounding areas

    170 sheet metal workers on strike in Rochester, surrounding areas

    About 170 sheet metal workers are on strike in Rochester and surrounding areas. They are part of a union called International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers. And they are on strike against area contractors over work conditions and wages. 

    More >>

    About 170 sheet metal workers are on strike in Rochester and surrounding areas. They are part of a union called International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers. And they are on strike against area contractors over work conditions and wages. 

    More >>

  • Large fight near Rochester ends in man in hospital, teen behind bars

    Large fight near Rochester ends in man in hospital, teen behind bars

    A 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital after getting in a brawl. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue North around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of disorderly conduct. 

    More >>

    A 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital after getting in a brawl. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue North around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of disorderly conduct. 

    More >>

  • Minnesota Department of Health reissues nicotine advisory, e-cigarette use among teens is double that of cigarettes

    Minnesota Department of Health reissues nicotine advisory, e-cigarette use among teens is double that of cigarettes

    On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reissued its nicotine health advisory to inform parents and health care providers of health dangers associated with nicotine for children, teens, and pregnant women. The 2016 Minnesota Student Survey found that e-cigarette use among 11th graders is now more than double the use of cigarettes, with 17 percent of students using them in the past 30 days (at the time of the survey). Though Rochester Smoke Shop only allows those ages 18 and...

    More >>

    On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reissued its nicotine health advisory to inform parents and health care providers of health dangers associated with nicotine for children, teens, and pregnant women. The 2016 Minnesota Student Survey found that e-cigarette use among 11th graders is now more than double the use of cigarettes, with 17 percent of students using them in the past 30 days (at the time of the survey). Though Rochester Smoke Shop only allows those ages 18 and...

    More >>

  • RCTC carpentry students complete another home

    RCTC carpentry students complete another home

    The carpentry students at Rochester Community and Technical College have completed their latest home. The nearly 1,855 square-foot rambler is located at 1936 Kerry Dr. NE in the Shannon Oaks subdivision. RCTC students held an open house from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to showcase their work.

    More >>

    The carpentry students at Rochester Community and Technical College have completed their latest home. The nearly 1,855 square-foot rambler is located at 1936 Kerry Dr. NE in the Shannon Oaks subdivision. RCTC students held an open house from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to showcase their work.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.