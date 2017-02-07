Byron High School robotics team looking forward to competition

Byron High School's robotics team is gearing up to compete against dozens of other teams next month.

The regional competition will be in Duluth in March. About 60 teams will take part in the event, with their robots being scored on a variety of objectives -- such as how well they can shoot balls into a target and how well they can deliver objects from point A to point B. The robots will also be tested on how well they can climb up a rope.

To watch a summary of the competition, CLICK HERE.

Byron High School (BHS) Robotics has designed a robot to accomplish those objectives. (Click on the video player above to see it in action.)

"The most enjoyable aspect is starting at day one with absolutely nothing, and then getting to competition and you have this robot that can do a lot of different things," said team member Nathaniel Douglas.

If BHS Robotics advances from the regional competition, the team will head to the world championship in St. Louis, Mo. in April.

"It is so full of energy. Honestly, it is the best feeling ever," said team member Courtney Hassler of the competition atmosphere. "Basically, you walk in there and everyone's having fun. It's a little stressful, but it's like a fun type of stress."

"At competition, you don't have a lot of time to recover," Douglas added. "So if something breaks majorly, you might not be able to have your robot fully functioning in the next match."

Although winning it all would be a great way to cap the season, the team says the most important things are the experience and camaraderie.

"Working together is awesome," Hassler said. "We all come together to achieve one thing. And we don't focus just on ourselves. We focus on the robot as a whole when we come together and try to get something done."

