Byron High School robotics team looking forward to competition - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Byron High School robotics team looking forward to competition

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -

Byron High School's robotics team is gearing up to compete against dozens of other teams next month.

The regional competition will be in Duluth in March. About 60 teams will take part in the event, with their robots being scored on a variety of objectives -- such as how well they can shoot balls into a target and how well they can deliver objects from point A to point B. The robots will also be tested on how well they can climb up a rope.

To watch a summary of the competition, CLICK HERE

Byron High School (BHS) Robotics has designed a robot to accomplish those objectives. (Click on the video player above to see it in action.)

"The most enjoyable aspect is starting at day one with absolutely nothing, and then getting to competition and you have this robot that can do a lot of different things," said team member Nathaniel Douglas.

If BHS Robotics advances from the regional competition, the team will head to the world championship in St. Louis, Mo. in April.

"It is so full of energy. Honestly, it is the best feeling ever," said team member Courtney Hassler of the competition atmosphere. "Basically, you walk in there and everyone's having fun. It's a little stressful, but it's like a fun type of stress."

"At competition, you don't have a lot of time to recover," Douglas added. "So if something breaks majorly, you might not be able to have your robot fully functioning in the next match."

Although winning it all would be a great way to cap the season, the team says the most important things are the experience and camaraderie.

"Working together is awesome," Hassler said. "We all come together to achieve one thing. And we don't focus just on ourselves. We focus on the robot as a whole when we come together and try to get something done."
 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Byron High School students facing felony charges for vandalism

    According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property. 

    More >>

    According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property. 

    More >>

  • Throwback Thursday: a Washington Elm finds a home in Rochester

    Throwback Thursday: a Washington Elm finds a home in Rochester

    There are plenty of amazing trees in parks and along roads in Rochester, but few have ties back to our nation's first president.  This Throwback Thursday looks back at the planting of a 'Washington Elm' in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County.  

    More >>

    There are plenty of amazing trees in parks and along roads in Rochester, but few have ties back to our nation's first president.  This Throwback Thursday looks back at the planting of a 'Washington Elm' in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County.  

    More >>

  • Winona man to raise money for Gold Star Families with Mississippi River canoe ride

    Winona man to raise money for Gold Star Families with Mississippi River canoe ride

    Jim Crigler, a Vietnam Huey pilot, met his first Gold Star Family 45 years ago when a fellow pilot, and his good friend, lost his life. 

    More >>

    Jim Crigler, a Vietnam Huey pilot, met his first Gold Star Family 45 years ago when a fellow pilot, and his good friend, lost his life. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.