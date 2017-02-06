Athlete of the week - Will Zmolek - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Athlete of the week - Will Zmolek

By Chris Barriere, Sports Anchor/Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Hockey roots run deep in the Zmolek family. Doug Zmolek is a former NHL pro, now coaching at Century. His oldest son, Riese, will soon play Division I for Minnesota State Mankato. Now, the local spotlight shines bright on his second oldest, Panthers senior captain, Will Zmolek.

Will has 39 points in 20 games this season.

"We're just coming together as a unit," Will said. "Beginning of the season was a little slow for us but I think we really picked it up here at the end."

The Panthers have won seven games in a row. Since the holiday break, the star defenseman has elevated his game to another level, scoring 15 goals, 10 assists and four hat tricks in the last 11 contests.

Saturday night presented one of the toughest challenges of the whole season. Century faced-off with cross-town rival John Marshall in front of a packed house at Graham Arena. On the powerplay in the first period, Will scored the eventual game-winning goal. The senior added an assist on an empty net goal in the third period and the Panther senior class defeated the Rockets for only the second time in their high school career.

"It was a big one for us to win and we really needed it for our seeding in sections," Zmolek said.

Section playoffs begin February 23, 2017.

