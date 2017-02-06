Rochester Armory Building fate discussed at Committee of the Whole, City Council meetings

A lot of items were up for discussion in regards to Rochester government on Monday.

The afternoon Committee of the Whole Meeting had a focus on a certain building that's been in town for over a century.

The future of the Rochester Armory Building isn't clear just yet, but the process to decide what will ultimately happen is being discussed and narrowed down.

The building was built in 1915 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For the last 36 years, it's been leased and operated by the Rochester Senior Citizens Center., which has since moved.

So now, the building is up for grabs.

A request for proposals (or RFP) has been written for anyone who wishes to purchase the area.

Stipulations for that RFP were discussed at Monday afternoon's Committee of the Whole meeting.

Potential buyers must provide an RFP to council, including a description of use, improvements that they plan to make, amount offered to purchase the building, and more.

Historic preservation is also a major factor, it's another one of those requirements on the RFP.

All proposals are due by noon on May 5th.

As for the City Council Meeting on Monday evening, the hot topic item of this week seemed to be that Armory Building RFP, which was approved.

This means anyone interested in buying the building can now submit their RFP's.

Also touched on was the City Administrator Recruitment Plan, as the current administrator will be done on May 31st. The hope is to have a new administrator by June or July.

Council also approved an 8-until multi-family building located at the southwest corner of 10th Street NW and 4th Avenue NW, to be known as Grove Apartments. This preliminary plan present on Monday will continue to be developed further, now that it got the OK.

Other items approved include expanding the residential permit parking on 9th Avenue Southwest, an addition to the Herman House by Mayo Clinic, and accepting the feasibility report for 18th Avenue NW.

The Miracle Mile Development Plan and the Hotel Carlton Heritage Preservation Site Designation were on the agenda for public hearings, however both items were pushed back to the meeting on February 22nd.