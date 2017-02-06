UPDATE: The Lake Shady Dam Project in Oronoco slowly comes together

The saying goes, "slow and steady wins the race." That holds true in the case of the Oronoco dam removal project just off of Highway 52.

You might remember most of the dam was removed last December, with a lot of work yet to be done.

According to Terry Lee, the Olmsted County Environmental Water Resources Manager, workers are in the early phases of construction. "We're taking the soil over on this side and moving it off of the sight and filling it in with rock. This is going to be a large rock rapids right here." Lee was talking about the stretch of water headed east by the Lake Shady dam. The rock rapids will eventually drop 8 feet through this part of the river.

It will be several months before people can utilize the river; it will not be completed until next summer.

Besides the Lake Shady/Oronoco dam project, the Lake Zumbro project has yet to start. Lee told us that will hopefully be finished by late next year.

The total cost of the Oronoco dam project is nearly $4 million. "The funding for this project is largely from the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council. That's the 3/8 of a cent sales tax that you pay into when you buy things in Minnesota. It's an important part of funding for this. There's also bonding money from the state legislature for this. Olmsted County and the city of Oronoco are also financial contributors."

Lee said workers are at the site nearly everyday, even on the weekends. They are constantly faced with the challenge of ground that isn't frozen. That's because the equipment they use needs frozen ground to be able to work in the soft sediment in the lake bed. So the colder the weather, the better for this project.