Snowmobile riders honor memory of Byron man killed in accident - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Snowmobile riders honor memory of Byron man killed in accident

Posted:
NEAR KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Byron man who was killed in a snowmobile crash near Stewartville was laid to rest Wednesday. 

Family and friends gathered for Terry Howard's funeral at Community Celebration Church near Kasson. 

A funeral procession to the cemetery featured snowmobile riders honoring his memory. 

Howard was a longtime girls softball coach in Byron. He also served as the president of the Youth Softball Association. 

Howard worked for Minnesota Energy Resources for more than 20 years. 

He is survived by his wife and daughter. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.