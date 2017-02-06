Snowmobile riders honor memory of Byron man killed in accident

A Byron man who was killed in a snowmobile crash near Stewartville was laid to rest Wednesday.

Family and friends gathered for Terry Howard's funeral at Community Celebration Church near Kasson.

A funeral procession to the cemetery featured snowmobile riders honoring his memory.

Howard was a longtime girls softball coach in Byron. He also served as the president of the Youth Softball Association.

Howard worked for Minnesota Energy Resources for more than 20 years.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.