Houston hands off Super Bowl football to Minneapolis

Houston has handed off the Super Bowl football to next year's host city, Minneapolis. 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gave lots of praise for Houston's handling of Sunday night's Super Bowl.

The Bold North will be the theme of Super Bowl LII.

"We are the bold north and we want you to come and see the story and understand what is happening in this wonderful place called Minnesota," said Super Bowl Host Committee Co-chair Richard Davis

The Super Bowl host committee has planned 52 weeks of events and charitable giving to market the game.

Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will be televised on KTTC on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

