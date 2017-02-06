Sheriff's Office: Driver looked away from road, causing injury crash near Eyota

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a crash near Eyota Friday happened after one driver took her eyes off the road and crossed the center line.

The crash happened on the 9000 block of County Road 9 just after 2 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff's office said Michelle Murphey, 55 of Kasson, was driving west in her Ford Escape when she took her eyes off the road to look at a passenger, crossed the center line and hit another Ford Escape head-on.

The collision caused Murphey's vehicle to roll. The Rochester Fire Department had to extricate Murphey from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in fair condition Monday morning.

The driver of the other vehicle, Darlene Wood of Eyota, was also taken to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys, where she seen and dismissed.