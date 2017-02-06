Lady Gaga tour will come to Xcel Energy Center

Just hours after her dazzling half time show, Lady Gaga announced a world tour, which will bring her to St. Paul this summer.

Lady Gaga will kick off her Joanne World Tour August 1 in Vancouver and will make several stops in the U.S. and Canada, as well as Europe and Brazil. She will wrap up her tour December 14 in Salt Lake City.

Minnesota fans can look forward to a performance at the Xcel Energy Center on August 21. Tickets will go on sale February 13. For more information, click here.