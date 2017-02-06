Police investigating Rochester stabbing

A man took himself to the Olmsted Medical Center Emergency Room after he was stabbed early Sunday morning.

Rochester Police said the 19-year-old man had been stabbed once in the area of his upper chest and shoulder before he showed up at the hospital around 4 a.m.

The victim told police he had been walking home from Kwik Trip on Marion Road, when a man on a bicycle approached him, grabbed him by the shirt and stabbed him. The victim pushed back, and the suspect took off on his bike.

The victim described the suspect as a man in his 40s with brown skin. He was tall, between 6'2" and 6'5", and weighed about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.