Man allegedly assaults Olmsted County deputy - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man allegedly assaults Olmsted County deputy

Posted:
Gregory Beier Gregory Beier
NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a deputy Friday. 

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a psychiatric call on the 5200 block of Highway 52 SE in Marion Township at 11:18 a.m. The caller said Gregory Beier, 47, was heavily intoxicated and had barricaded himself in a room. 

Deputies arrived to find Beier in a confrontation with family members. When deputies tried to contain Beier, he resisted and began pushing back at them. Deputies showed him a taser and the sheriff's office said Beier punched a deputy in the face. A deputy then shot Beier with a taser, but it did not appear to have an effect. 

Beier was eventually taken into custody. He faces 4th degree assault on an officer and disorderly conduct charges. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.