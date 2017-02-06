Man allegedly assaults Olmsted County deputy

A Rochester man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a deputy Friday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a psychiatric call on the 5200 block of Highway 52 SE in Marion Township at 11:18 a.m. The caller said Gregory Beier, 47, was heavily intoxicated and had barricaded himself in a room.

Deputies arrived to find Beier in a confrontation with family members. When deputies tried to contain Beier, he resisted and began pushing back at them. Deputies showed him a taser and the sheriff's office said Beier punched a deputy in the face. A deputy then shot Beier with a taser, but it did not appear to have an effect.

Beier was eventually taken into custody. He faces 4th degree assault on an officer and disorderly conduct charges.