Meteor caught on camera across the Midwest

Jim Crigler, a Vietnam Huey pilot, met his first Gold Star Family 45 years ago when a fellow pilot, and his good friend, lost his life.More >>
Jon Kittleson has a rare muscular and neurological disorder, but despite challenges he keeps on painting. Kittleson, who is both and artist and a Spam Ambassador, creates different works of art, like landscapes, animals and portraits. He fell in love with art in high school.More >>
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reissued its nicotine health advisory to inform parents and health care providers of health dangers associated with nicotine for children, teens, and pregnant women. The 2016 Minnesota Student Survey found that e-cigarette use among 11th graders is now more than double the use of cigarettes, with 17 percent of students using them in the past 30 days (at the time of the survey). Though Rochester Smoke Shop only allows those ages 18 and...More >>
Thanks to KTTC's parent company,Quincy Media, RCTC now has a state-of-the-art news studio to call their own. Rochester Community and Technical College staff and students are excited to use the new set.More >>
Two teens are facing felony terroristic threats charges after a scare at Century High School. Police got word of a threatening social media post going around just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the post showed a Century High School student with what appeared to be a rifle.More >>
About 170 sheet metal workers are on strike in Rochester and surrounding areas. They are part of a union called International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers. And they are on strike against area contractors over work conditions and wages.More >>
Though the weather is warming up, there's nothing better than a cozy quilt on a cold winter night in Minnesota. Quilting is a hobby that's stood the test of time, and one group of women in Austin is carrying on this timeless tradition. For an outsider looking in, quilting might seem like just a hobby; You stitch together pieces of fabric and layers of padding to create a beautiful blanket or wall decoration. But, what I learned from the women of The Keepsake Quilt Guild, a quilting...More >>
Big honors for an Austin educator. Jessica Cabeen, the principal at Woodson Kindergarten Center, has been named the 2017 Minnesota National Distinguished Principal of the year.More >>
In 2011, the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Incorporation organization approached Rochester Parks and Recreation staff with a proposal for a walkway to connect the Memorial (with pavers honoring veterans on that walkway) to a storage building. However, Parks and Rec didn't approve the project due to concerns of the design. Since the original proposal in 2011, the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial group has readdressed the idea, to no avail. Per a written agreement between Parks an...More >>
Rochester Police have arrested two men in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon.More >>
Join KTTC and our friends at Ability Building Center for the annual golf event on Monday, June 5th. We hope to see you there!More >>
A 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital after getting in a brawl. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue North around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of disorderly conduct.More >>
