Mayo Clinic opens its labs to local students

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Students from around our area are heading to Mayo Clinic Tuesday to learn about careers in science. 

Mayo Clinic will host more than 200 students in 8th through 12th grade for the 17th biennial Celebration of Research. 

Physician-scientists, researchers and lab technicians will give the students hands-on tours of their research laboratories. Doors to almost 30 labs will be open to the students, who will even get the chance to take part in interactive demonstrations and experiments. 

