Man injured in SE Rochester drive-by shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A man is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after an overnight shooting in southeast Rochester. 

Rochester Police said officers were called to the 100 block of 19th Street SE for reports of a drive-by shooting at 10:40 p.m. Sunday. 

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old Detroit Lakes man who was shot multiple times.

The man told police he was at a Super Bowl party at a relative's house and went outside to smoke, when he saw a silver Honda Accord and maroon Impala. He said a passenger got out of the Honda and shot at him.

Police said evidence shows two rounds were fired, but the bullets went all the way through, causing seven gunshot wounds in the victim's arms, torso and back.

The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic - St. Marys with what police describe as non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that might help in the investigation should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

