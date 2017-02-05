New England Patriots win Super Bowl LI on epic comeback - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

New England Patriots win Super Bowl LI on epic comeback

Posted:
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) -

Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks in sports history lifting New England from a 25-point hole to the Patriots' fifth NFL championship in the first Super Bowl overtime.

The Patriots scored 19 points in the final quarter, including a pair of 2-point conversions, then marched relentlessly to James White's 2-yard touchdown run in overtime to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 Sunday night.

Brady, the first quarterback with five Super Bowl rings, guided the Patriots (17-2) through a tiring Atlanta defense for fourth-quarter touchdowns on a 6-yard pass to Danny Amendola and a 1-yard run by White, which came with 57 seconds remaining in regulation. White ran for the first 2-pointer and Amendola did the deed with a reception on the second.

Brady, winning Super Bowl MVP for a record fourth-time, finished 43 for 62, the most attempts in Super Bowl history, for 466 yards, also a record, and two touchdowns.

"You know, we all brought each other back," Brady said. "We never felt out of it. It was a tough battle. They have a great team. I give them a lot of credit. We just made a few more plays than them."

Before the stunning rally -- New England already held the biggest comeback in the final period when it turned around a 10-point deficit to beat Seattle two years ago -- the Falcons (13-6) appeared poised to take their first NFL championship in 51 seasons. Having never been in such a pressurized environment, their previously staunch pass rush disappeared, and Brady tore them apart.

"Deflategate" far behind them, Brady and coach Bill Belichick won their 25th postseason game, by far a record. It's hard to imagine a tenser victory.

Belichick became the first coach with five Super Bowl crowns.

The Patriots won the coin toss for overtime and it was no contest. Brady completed six passes. A pass interference call took the ball to the 2, and White scooted to his right and barely over the goal line.

His teammates streamed off the sideline to engulf White as confetti streamed down from the NRG Stadium rafters.

It was almost an impossible dream for the Patriots a bit earlier. But helped by Matt Ryan's fumble on a sack, a spectacular catch by Julian Edelman, and Brady's passing, they never stopped coming.

White had 14 receptions for 110 yards as the key weapon, but Brady hit seven different receivers.

Until the Patriots took charge with their late surge, league MVP Ryan was outplaying Brady. It didn't last.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • RCTC welcomes donation of television news desk

    RCTC welcomes donation of television news desk

    Thanks to KTTC's parent company,Quincy Media, RCTC now has a state-of-the-art news studio to call their own. Rochester Community and Technical College staff and students are excited to use the new set.

    More >>

    Thanks to KTTC's parent company,Quincy Media, RCTC now has a state-of-the-art news studio to call their own. Rochester Community and Technical College staff and students are excited to use the new set.

    More >>

  • Two Rochester teens charged with Terroristic Threats after social media post

    Two Rochester teens charged with Terroristic Threats after social media post

    Two teens are facing felony terroristic threats charges after a scare at Century High School. Police got word of a threatening social media post going around just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the post showed a Century High School student with what appeared to be a rifle.

    More >>

    Two teens are facing felony terroristic threats charges after a scare at Century High School. Police got word of a threatening social media post going around just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the post showed a Century High School student with what appeared to be a rifle.

    More >>

  • 170 sheet metal workers on strike in Rochester, surrounding areas

    170 sheet metal workers on strike in Rochester, surrounding areas

    About 170 sheet metal workers are on strike in Rochester and surrounding areas. They are part of a union called International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers. And they are on strike against area contractors over work conditions and wages. 

    More >>

    About 170 sheet metal workers are on strike in Rochester and surrounding areas. They are part of a union called International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers. And they are on strike against area contractors over work conditions and wages. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.