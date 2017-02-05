New England Patriots win Super Bowl LI on epic comeback

Thanks to KTTC's parent company,Quincy Media, RCTC now has a state-of-the-art news studio to call their own. Rochester Community and Technical College staff and students are excited to use the new set.More >>
Two teens are facing felony terroristic threats charges after a scare at Century High School. Police got word of a threatening social media post going around just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the post showed a Century High School student with what appeared to be a rifle.More >>
About 170 sheet metal workers are on strike in Rochester and surrounding areas. They are part of a union called International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers. And they are on strike against area contractors over work conditions and wages.More >>
Though the weather is warming up, there's nothing better than a cozy quilt on a cold winter night in Minnesota. Quilting is a hobby that's stood the test of time, and one group of women in Austin is carrying on this timeless tradition. For an outsider looking in, quilting might seem like just a hobby; You stitch together pieces of fabric and layers of padding to create a beautiful blanket or wall decoration. But, what I learned from the women of The Keepsake Quilt Guild, a quilting...More >>
Big honors for an Austin educator. Jessica Cabeen, the principal at Woodson Kindergarten Center, has been named the 2017 Minnesota National Distinguished Principal of the year.More >>
In 2011, the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Incorporation organization approached Rochester Parks and Recreation staff with a proposal for a walkway to connect the Memorial (with pavers honoring veterans on that walkway) to a storage building. However, Parks and Rec didn't approve the project due to concerns of the design. Since the original proposal in 2011, the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial group has readdressed the idea, to no avail. Per a written agreement between Parks an...More >>
The art of music and the art of design are coming together at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing. Wooden and stringed instruments are being crafted by the students in the Lutherie program.More >>
Are you an advocate of solar energy but for whatever reason can't have solar panels installed on your roof or near your house? Well, the Austin Utilities may have a solution. The program is called Solar Choice, and they're kicking off their new program with free community education classes to explain what this program is all about. The Solar Choice Community program is an alternative to rooftop solar; it gives customers an opportunity to join the solar movement without inst...More >>
A man who says he was abused by a priest 46 years ago is suing the Bishop of the Diocese of Crookston. The man says Bishop Michael Hoeppner coerced him into saying the abuse never happened. Hoeppner served for years in the Diocese of Winona.More >>
An overnight move by GOP leaders in the Minnesota Legislature Tuesday shows they're far from compromising with Governor Mark Dayton. For the past week Governor Dayton and caucus leaders have been working to compromise on how to spend Minnesota's $1.65 billion surplus.More >>
Two teens are facing felony terroristic threats charges after a scare at Century High School. Police got word of a threatening social media post going around just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the post showed a Century High School student with what appeared to be a rifle.More >>
Three staff members at Dover-Eyota High School were honored Monday night for saving the life of a student after her heart stopped during class. Sophomore Hailee Welsh plays softball for the school. But on March 27, the 16-year-old lost consciousness while watching a video in Spanish class.More >>
Rochester Police have arrested two men in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon.More >>
We have some good news to report on the journey of a teenage boy from Liberia we've been following since early January. With the help of Samaritan's Purse, Sampson (who lost his only parent to Ebola two years ago) traveled all the way to Rochester from Liberia for treatment at Mayo Clinic. Sampson suffered from a deformity that completely covered one of his eyes and part of another.More >>
In 2011, the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Incorporation organization approached Rochester Parks and Recreation staff with a proposal for a walkway to connect the Memorial (with pavers honoring veterans on that walkway) to a storage building. However, Parks and Rec didn't approve the project due to concerns of the design. Since the original proposal in 2011, the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial group has readdressed the idea, to no avail. Per a written agreement between Parks an...More >>
A 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital after getting in a brawl. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue North around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of disorderly conduct.More >>
A man who says he was abused by a priest 46 years ago is suing the Bishop of the Diocese of Crookston. The man says Bishop Michael Hoeppner coerced him into saying the abuse never happened. Hoeppner served for years in the Diocese of Winona.More >>
A gas main under 4th St SE was struck by construction crews in downtown Rochester, forcing authorities to close down several roads as crews work to address the issue. Traffic has resumed.More >>
