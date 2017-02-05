Chinese New Year celebration draws big crowd at Mayo High School

Rochester celebrated Chinese New Year at Mayo High School Sunday afternoon.

Sponsored by Chinese Student and Scholar Association at Mayo (MCSSA), Chinese Employee Resource Group and Rochester Chinese School, the event inside the high school auditorium featured traditional dancers, singers, and other musical acts.

This is the Year of the Rooster, which began on Jan. 28. According to the Chinese zodiac, people born during this year are smart and confident.

"Chinese New Year is [the] most important holiday for [the] Chinese and it's kind of like Christmas here. All the family members gather together to celebrate [the] beginning of [the] new year," said Xin Ge, chair of MCSSA. "In Rochester, we have about 2 or 3,000 Chinese. We hope our kids grow up here and remember our culture and remember our history."

After the stage performances, guests enjoyed a Chinese-style dinner and lottery draw.

