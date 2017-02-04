Lake City Dance competition in memory of former teammate - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Lake City Dance competition in memory of former teammate

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) -

When you go to a competition, it's usually about making sure you come out on top. While everyone at Saturday's dance competition was aiming to win, they also had other things in mind

"Today has also turned into a lot about sportsmanship and how all the teams have really came together," said Lake City Dance Team Coach Ashley Otterson. "Even though we're competing against each other every Saturday wanting to beat each other when a tragedy hits strikes we all come together and we become one big dance family."

In June of 2016, Katie Goihl died from leukemia, greatly impacting her community and especially her dance team.

She would have turned 16 on February 2.

That's why Saturday's dance competition, called Kick for Katie was held in her honor.

It was just one example of all that has come since her passing.

"And the community has really pulled together and supported one another and the girls," Kerry Goihl, Katie's mom, said."I think friendships and sportsmanship just a lot of good qualities have come out from this experience."

The team is making sure they don't forget her outlook on life and her will to win.

"When we're having out bad days we just always remember lets do this for Katie," Otterson said. "If we're having a hard day at practice if we're having a hard time at a competition we just say lets just think of Katie, do it for Katie."

But one of their main goals is to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.

They organized a Relay for Life team to raise money for cancer, and they also hoped the competition could help raise awareness for childhood cancer.

And her mom wanted to give one message to anyone else in her situation.

"You're not alone, you're not alone and its a really hard difficult road but lean on your friends, your family, your community, that's how I've gotten through,"Goihl said.

