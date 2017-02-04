UPDATE: Police arrest man after Winona standoff

Winona Police arrested a man early Saturday after a three and a half hour standoff Friday night.

Police said officers blocked off the 450 block of East 6th Street after a woman called for help just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Officers spoke with the 31-year-old woman, who had bruises on her neck and knees. She said she had been living with Joseph Miller, 29, for about a year, but during an argument, Miller threatened her with a handgun, pushed her to the ground and choked her.

Police eventually arrested Miller and recovered a .22 caliber revolver at the scene. Miller faces a charge of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and three other charges.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Winona Police Department during the incident.

PREVIOUS STORY: Winona police barricaded the 450 Block of East Broadway Friday night, responding to some form of serious incident.

An eyewitness on the scene reported it appeared to a be standoff of some kind. Deputies from the Winona County Sheriff's Office and troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol were there backing up city officers.

East Broadway was blocked for nearly four hours while police were at the scene, and police were shining spotlights at one of the homes.

Winona police have no information to release to the public at this time, but said more will be released on Monday.