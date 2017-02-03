Raging fire damages Sexton Farms dairy operation, cows all got out

Firefighters from Zumbro Falls responded early Friday morning to a raging barn fire northeast of Millville.

The call for help came about 1:30 a.m. from Dwaine and Don Sexton's dairy farm operation at 30251 615th Street.

Zumbro Falls Fire Chief Dan Preble said the Sexton brothers were able to get the 120 cows out in time, and no one was hurt.

But the fire took the milking parlor and much of the freestyle barn structure and damaged a Harvestore three-quarters full of shelled corn. Chief Preble said the loss is a big one---possibly around four or five hundred thousand dollars after adding up the damage to the structures, the milking equipment and a skid loader and other equipment lost.

Preble said the Sexton brothers were trying to make arrangements to milk the cows nearby at a neighbor's or possibly a relative. He said Elgin firefighters provided mutual aid and noted that the state fire marshal is investigating a cause.