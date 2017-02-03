Stewartville woman uses her passion for fashion to create job op - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Stewartville woman uses her passion for fashion to create job opportunities for people around the globe

Posted:
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

For Stewartville businesswoman Christine Riec, fashion and helping others is a winning combination.

Her store "Eth'tique" combines her love of clothes and public service to help workers across the globe. Reic prides her store on being ethical and free-trade.

She sells clothes, shoes, and jewelry from places like Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Nicaragua. "There is a lot of diversity here," she said of her international inventory. "The whole idea of Eth'tique isn't even a year old." Reic conceived the idea for Eth'tique in March 2016. "I started almost two years ago selling fair trade jewelry."

So what does it mean to be ethical? According to Reic, "ethical is either something that is made fairly or people who are paid fairly by fair-trade standards."

Customers think Reic's business is good for the town. "I think she's doing a great job," said customer Lori Langmade. "I like that she buys some from overseas that are helping women that need the sales from them."

Reic was a nurse for six years but left to be a stay-at-home mom to her five children. Naturally, she has a passion for helping people. "I'm truly just the messenger," she said. 

She does not make the clothes or jewelry herself. Instead she purchases the items from co-ops or people in countries like Ethiopia and Rwanda. "Some are really tiny businesses, like a co-op of women in Rwanda that sit together and make things but don't have the marketplace for those things to be sold so that they can provide for their families. I'm trying to provide that marketplace." Of course, some products are made domestically. "Some products are made by women who need empowerment here in the US and that might be someone who's overcoming drug addiction."

She even sells necklaces that benefit a Rochester organization. "I do have a specific necklace that's designed for our local sex-trafficking rescue. In that instance I'm giving the money directly back to them with the purchase of each of those necklaces."

Helping people across the world get paid fairly as well as pay for their families in a dignified manner is "the least [she] can do." "I bet there's a dozen countries represented in this room."

In front of her store sits a truck with the words "Eth'tique, the Ethical Boutique" written on the side. The truck was just the beginning for Reic. "This is where the clothes go, and I have some bars too. I put purses, bags, and shoes right here," Reic said as she pointed out the different spots within her traveling truck. During the winter, she uses the truck mainly for private parties and fundraisers, but it helped her eventually open her brick and mortar store on 501 N. Main Street this past January.

"The signage should be going up in the next week to 10 days. We'll be putting a sign in the marquee and a large sign in the front building and some signage on the front windows," said a beaming Reic. 

Besides helping people from other countries, she wants to help people in her local community. "My hope for this store is that it can also be a community meeting place." Reic currently has the store split in half; her boutique occupies the right side, while the left side sits vacant.

