Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School Symphonic Band chosen for prestigious honor

The Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School Symphonic Band has been chosen for a big honor!

The band will perform for the Minnesota Music Educators Association Midwinter Clinic on the ballroom stage in the Minneapolis Convention Center on February 16th.

This isn't the first time that Zumbrota-Mazeppa has performed on this prestigious stage. The 8th grade band played for the MMEA in 2002, then the symphonic band got the chance to do so in 2012.

The students say they're excited to get this opportunity to show off their talents.

"It's pretty much the highest honor that any band can receive in the state, so it's pretty special to be selected to play there," said senior Landon Rauen.

Senior Tara Matuska added, "We're very proud to be a part of this band."

Before they perform in Minneapolis, the Z-M Symphonic Band will hold a joint concert with the Sheldon Theater Brass Band. It's free to the public and is scheduled for February 13th at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.