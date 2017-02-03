Head-on collision near Eyota sends one person to hospital

Rochester For Justice held a meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss the achievement gap and discipline disparities at Rochester Public Schools. The district has taken steps to lower discipline disparities since 2010. According to the latest numbers, the total number of office referrals have decreased this school year, but most minority students have seen a slight increase.More >>
Rochester For Justice held a meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss the achievement gap and discipline disparities at Rochester Public Schools. The district has taken to steps to lower discipline disparities since 2010.More >>
Rochester Police have taken four men in for questioning after a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 12th Street Northwest and North Broadway Avenue. Police told KTTC that the occupant(s) of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle.More >>
Rochester Police have taken four men in for questioning after a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 12th Street Northwest and North Broadway Avenue. Police told KTTC that the occupant(s) of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle.More >>
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has signed a law targeting so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal authorities. Republican Abbott on Sunday took the unusual step of signing the bill on Facebook with little advance notice. He said Texas residents expect lawmakers to "keep us safe." The bill cleared a final hurdle this week in the Republican-controlle...More >>
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has signed a law targeting so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal authorities. Republican Abbott on Sunday took the unusual step of signing the bill on Facebook with little advance notice. He said Texas residents expect lawmakers to "keep us safe." The bill cleared a final hurdle this week in the Republican-controlle...More >>
A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago. Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild. The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business, Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire. They don't know what caused the fire, but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces.More >>
A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago. Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild. The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business, Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire. They don't know what caused the fire -- but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces. Saturday morning, Dwell Local hosted a vendor market and silet auction, as a sort of fundraiser for th...More >>
The Rochester Downtown Farmers Market opened for the spring and summer season to crowds of people eager to take home foods, plants and home-made items brought in from the countryside. The market has become a favorite part of downtown life over recent years, located on 4th Street Southeast at 4th Avenue SE just a stroll south of the Mayo Civic Center.More >>
The Rochester Downtown Farmers Market opened for the spring and summer season to crowds of people eager to take home foods, plants and home-made items brought in from the countryside. The market has become a favorite part of downtown life over recent years, located on 4th Street Southeast at 4th Avenue SE just a stroll south of the Mayo Civic Center.More >>
On a bright spring morning, hundreds of pet owners gathered together to help support an organization that helped make their families whole. .More >>
On a bright spring morning, hundreds of pet owners gathered together to help support an organization that helped make their families whole. .More >>
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton used his veto pen late Friday to block legislation that would have allowed county officials to transfer money to county governments for certain construction costs.More >>
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton used his veto pen late Friday to block legislation that would have allowed county officials to transfer money to county governments for certain construction costs.More >>
The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.More >>
The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.More >>
Rochester Police have taken four men in for questioning after a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 12th Street Northwest and North Broadway Avenue. Police told KTTC that the occupant(s) of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle.More >>
Rochester Police have taken four men in for questioning after a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 12th Street Northwest and North Broadway Avenue. Police told KTTC that the occupant(s) of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle.More >>
The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.More >>
The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.More >>
A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago. Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild. The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business, Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire. They don't know what caused the fire, but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces.More >>
A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago. Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild. The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business, Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire. They don't know what caused the fire -- but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces. Saturday morning, Dwell Local hosted a vendor market and silet auction, as a sort of fundraiser for th...More >>
The Rochester Downtown Farmers Market opened for the spring and summer season to crowds of people eager to take home foods, plants and home-made items brought in from the countryside. The market has become a favorite part of downtown life over recent years, located on 4th Street Southeast at 4th Avenue SE just a stroll south of the Mayo Civic Center.More >>
The Rochester Downtown Farmers Market opened for the spring and summer season to crowds of people eager to take home foods, plants and home-made items brought in from the countryside. The market has become a favorite part of downtown life over recent years, located on 4th Street Southeast at 4th Avenue SE just a stroll south of the Mayo Civic Center.More >>
On a bright spring morning, hundreds of pet owners gathered together to help support an organization that helped make their families whole. .More >>
On a bright spring morning, hundreds of pet owners gathered together to help support an organization that helped make their families whole. .More >>
A Grand Meadow father of four returned home Friday, but chose to surprise his children at school instead of telling them of his return. Justin Olson, a member of the U.S. Army, has spent the last nine months in Kuwait, his third tour in ten years. Olson previously served in Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. Olson, with the help of Jacque, his wife of ten years, planned his surprise visit to Grand Meadow Elementary School where two of his f...More >>
A Grand Meadow father of four returned home Friday, but chose to surprise his children at school instead of telling them of his return. Justin Olson, a member of the U.S. Army, has spent the last nine months in Kuwait, his third tour in ten years. Olson previously served in Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. Olson, with the help of Jacque, his wife of ten years, planned his surprise visit to Grand Meadow Elementary School where two of his f...More >>