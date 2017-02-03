Head-on collision near Eyota sends one person to hospital

One person is at the hospital with a possible leg injury, following a head-on collision near Eyota.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said crews were dispatched to an injury accident report on County Road 9, just after two-o-clock Friday afternoon. Two vehicles were involved.

One vehicle with a driver and passenger flipped over, the other vehicle with only a driver remained upright. There are only minor injuries at this time, however, one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance for a possible leg injury.

“Now we're going to tow the vehicles because they're obviously not drivable. So we had tow trucks come out, two flat beds, and they'll haul the vehicles away,” said Sergeant Bruce Christenson of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Christenson said they aren't sure of who is at fault or exactly how the crash happened, but he does suspect this to be distracted-driving related.

“If we can determine who is at fault, they could possibly face a citation of some sort, crossing the yellow line or something along that line,” added Sergeant Christenson.