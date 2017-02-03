Three animals killed in Goodhue County barn fire

Three animals were killed in a barn fire near Wanamingo Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out around noon in a barn at 42845 County 1 Blvd. near Wanamingo.

The owners said a baby goat knocked over a heat lamp onto some hay, sparking the blaze.

There was not any external damage to the barn, and minimal damage to the inside, but two goats and a calf were killed in the fire.