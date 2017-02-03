Uncooperative detainee sedated after being transported to Olmsted County

Medical staff had to sedate a detainee who appeared to be under the influence and was being uncooperative while being taken to the hospital.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Winona County deputies had arrested Christopher Swinger, 41, for shoplifting and transported him to Rochester Thursday afternoon on a felony burglary warrant for his arrest.

The sheriff's office said when Swinger arrived at the Adult Detention Center, he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, so Olmsted County deputies attempted to take him to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys.

When they opened the squad door, the sheriff's office said Swinger, who was handcuffed, was holding needle nose pliers to his neck.

Deputies used a taser on Swinger both in and out of the car to get him inside the hospital. Medical staff then sedated him for his own safety.

Swinger faces a new charge of obstructing the legal process.