Mayo Clinic to mark National Wear Red Day in fight against heart disease

For the 15th year in a row, people all over the country are wearing red to raise awareness for the battle against heart disease.

Mayo Clinic is once again taking part in National Wear Red Day with several activities open to the public, including the Wear Red Group Photo and the Wear Red Day Indoor Walk.

Heart disease is still the leading cause of death for women in the United States, but the good news is that 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented with lifestyle changes and education.

